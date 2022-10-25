Report

Turkish warplanes bomb PKK sites in northern Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-25T17:14:26+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) in the north of Iraq's region of Kurdistan on Tuesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish aircraft carried out multiple airstrikes on Mount Matin that overlooks the district of Amadiyah in northern Duhok.

"Four aerial attacks have taken place in the past hours in the valleys of Seifa and Rachava and the Summit of Khalkhoula mountain near the village of Plava and Burji," the source said.

"It is not immediately clear whether the attacks have left casualties or caused material damage," the source said.

