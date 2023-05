Shafaq News / Turkish military aircraft launched attacks on Sunday on the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) positions in northern Duhok, marking the fourth consecutive day of bombings.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the strikes were concentrated in the Nihel region and the Dirluk district in Amedi, in addition to the villages of Kohrze and Blafa, although the extent of the damage was not immediately clear.