Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok, a security source revealed on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish aircraft targeted a PKK site in Kani Masi district.

As a result, massive fire broke out in forests and agricultural lands in the vicinity of the targeted area.

The size of the damages was not immediately clear.