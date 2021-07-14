Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan’ Erbil

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked PKK locations north of Erbil Governorate, Kurdistan, eyewitnesses said on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkey carried out airstrikes on villages in Sidekan of Erbil Governorate what led to panic among citizens.”

No further information were disclosed.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.