Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan’ Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-14T08:43:55+0000
Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan’ Erbil

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked PKK locations north of Erbil Governorate, Kurdistan, eyewitnesses said on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkey carried out airstrikes on villages in Sidekan of Erbil Governorate what led to panic among citizens.”

No further information were disclosed.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.

related

Erbil closes two malls for price abuses

Date: 2020-12-29 10:13:51
Erbil closes two malls for price abuses

Sofi takes over the management of Erbil: one team to serve the capital without discrimination

Date: 2019-09-17 11:46:42
Sofi takes over the management of Erbil: one team to serve the capital without discrimination

Erbil demands Ankara to stop cutting trees in the Kurdistan region's border areas

Date: 2021-05-31 21:08:11
Erbil demands Ankara to stop cutting trees in the Kurdistan region's border areas

15000+ children have intellectual disability in Erbil

Date: 2020-10-07 12:39:51
15000+ children have intellectual disability in Erbil

The Union for the Rights of the Disabled demonstrates in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-13 07:56:34
The Union for the Rights of the Disabled demonstrates in Erbil

Massive fire breaks out in the Erbil mall

Date: 2021-06-25 07:28:39
Massive fire breaks out in the Erbil mall

Asayish destroys Turkish-made weapons

Date: 2020-11-12 09:56:02
Asayish destroys Turkish-made weapons

Presidents Salih and Barzani meet in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-29 15:47:58
Presidents Salih and Barzani meet in Erbil