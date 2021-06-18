Report
Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-06-18T13:18:38+0000
Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked Kani Masi, Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan, eyewitnesses said on Friday.
Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkey struck intensively the vicinity of Jelki Village, Kani Masi of Al-Amadiya, saying it targets locations of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).”
The bombing damaged the farms but caused no causalities.
The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.
PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and the United States.
