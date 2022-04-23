Report

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan' Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-23T07:46:29+0000
Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan' Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked Korzar Mountains in Shiladze of Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan, a security source said on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that after the intensive clashes between the Turkish army and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), "Turkish helicopters struck PKK sites in Mamarshan and Korzar Mountains in the Shiladze district of the Amadiya, north of Duhok."

No further information was disclosed.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.

