Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-26T08:37:17+0000
Turkish soldier killed and another was wounded in an explosion in the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that a Turkish soldier was killed and another was wounded during the Claw-Lightning operation in Kurdistan Region.

 The ministry said in a statement, "A soldier was martyred and another was wounded in an explosion of an improvised explosive device placed by PKK terrorists."

 It indicated that the wounded soldier was immediately taken to the hospital.

 On April 23, Turkey launched Claw-Lightning and thunderbolt operations against the PKK in the Kurdistan region.

