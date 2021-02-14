Report

Turkish operation in Kurdistan "completed", Turkish Defense Minister says

Date: 2021-02-14T06:25:27+0000
Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense, Hulusi Akar, said earlier today, Sunday, that the Turkish operation in Kara mount in Amadiyah district, Northern Duhok, Kurdistan Region, has been "completed" and the target area is "mostly cleared".

Anadolu quoted Akar as saying that 48 PKK fighters were killed and two others captured in the recent operation. On the other side, three were killed, and three were injured from the Turkish side.

The Turkish Minister said that the Turkish forces found the bodies of 13 missing Turkish citizens in PKK caves.

