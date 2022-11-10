Turkish military bombards Kurdistan's Duhok; no casualties reported

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-10T15:41:17+0000

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Turkish aircraft struck a village in Matin Mountain of Al-Amadiyah district in Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan. A local source told Shafaq News Agency. He did not provide details about the casualties or the size of the damage. The Turkish military has regularly attacked Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up. Ankara launched actions called "Operation Claw (Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in 2020, and Claw-Lock in 2022" to "prevent terror attacks" and "ensure the safety of the Turkish people and frontiers." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that "the Turkish operations against terrorists abroad (in Iraq), based on its belief that saving its security starts from outside its borders," and "to cleanse the Zab area completely." The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which in the past was mainly focused on southeast Turkey. PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

