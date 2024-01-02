Turkish intelligence neutralizes PKK official in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / Turkish intelligence has “neutralized” Abdulmutalip Dogruci, a senior PKK member in northern Iraq, security sources said on Tuesday.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) located Dogruci, codenamed Cesur Vedat, in al-Sulaymaniyah, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

Anadolu news agency reported that "Dogruci had been assigned by the PKK to organize and supervise drug trafficking activities in al-Sulaymaniyah countryside."

The agency noted that Dogruci moved to Iraq in 2017 and started operating in the countryside.