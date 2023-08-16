Turkish intelligence announces death of PKK official

Shafaq News / Turkish intelligence announced the killing of "Jalal Birdal," also known as "Cidar Serhat," one of the officials responsible for press and archives in the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), in an operation carried out in the Karah area within Duhok province of the Kurdistan Region.

Turkish news agency "Anadolu" quoted security sources as saying, "Birdal joined the Kurdistan Workers' Party during his university years."

The sources clarified that this party official participated in several operations against Turkish forces in northern Kurdistan Region and also sent some members into Turkish territory to carry out armed operations.