Turkish forces target agricultural lands north of Erbil, Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkiye targeted areas north of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, where the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters are probably located.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish Army bombarded agricultural lands north of Zakho District in Duhok Governorate, resulting in severe damage.

The Turkish aircraft also struck PKK strongholds in Al-Amadiya of Duhok.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of PKK in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

Since the first incidents between Turkey and the Kurdish militants more than three decades ago, about 40,000 lives have been lost.