Turkish drone targets vehicle near Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / A Turkish drone conducted an airstrike targeting a vehicle near a local building occupied by members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the border region of Qandil, adjacent to the Kurdistan Region.

Delshir Ibrahim, the Mayor of Qandil, informed Shafaq News agency that a Turkish drone struck a stationary vehicle near the Qandil municipality building on Tuesday evening.

Ibrahim noted that the attack resulted in a fire erupting in one of the municipality's oil barrels, but fortunately, no human casualties occurred as a result of the strike.

The Qandil Mountains are located in the Kurdistan Region at the confluence of the Iraqi, Iranian, and Turkish borders, extending about 30 kilometers into Turkish territory and approximately 150 kilometers from Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Turkey claims that PKK members use the Qandil Mountains as a major stronghold and a safe haven.