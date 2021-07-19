Report

Turkish bombardment causes massive fires in Duhok, activist says 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-19T09:58:47+0000
Turkish bombardment causes massive fires in Duhok, activist says 

Shafaq News/ Activist Iyad Barwari said that Turkish artillery bombed Haruri village's vicinity, Jalki, and Kista in Kani Masi district, north of Duhok, since yesterday until today morning.

 Barwari said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency that the bombing resulted in massive fires in the residents' farms and orchards.

 Barwari said the Turkish helicopters also bombed, last night, for two hours straight, the Kurdistan Workers' Party's points in the Kani Masi district, on the borders with Turkey.

