Shafaq News / The Turkish Ministry of foreign affairs disapproved of the Kurdistan Regional Government's commemorative stamps on the occasion of Pope Francis's visit to Iraq.

The Ministry said in a statement, "It turns out that among the commemorative stamps that are expected to be printed by the Kurdistan Regional Government on the occasion of Pope Francis' visit to Iraq, there is a stamp depicting a map that includes some provinces in our country."

The Ministry added that it expects Kurdistan authorities to explain the situation and mend this "grave error" as soon as possible.