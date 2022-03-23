Turkish authorities fire Kurdish citizen for sharing Newroz greeting 

Shafaq News / Turkish authorities have dismissed a Kurdish citizen (M.K) from her job after she shared a photo celebrating the Newroz on social media.

M.K was an assistant chef at the Başakşehir Çam hospital, before she shared on March 20 a photo celebrating the Newroz on social media, prompting the Turkish authorities to question and fire her from her job.

M.K said that the photo she shared was taken last year, noting that she did not show up to work that day because she was sick and did not participate in any Newroz event.