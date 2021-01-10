Report

Turkish airstrikes in Northern Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-10T10:47:24+0000
Turkish airstrikes in Northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish fighters attacked "Barwari Bala" area of "Kani Masi" sub-district, Amadiya district, north of Duhok governorate, Kurdistan region.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News agency that Turkish warplanes bombed "Bazi" valley in the "Barware Bala" area, noting that the bombing did not result in any casualties among civilians. 

 Turkey has recently intensified its air and artillery bombardment on the border areas in the Kurdistan region for several months under the pretext of the presence of anti-Ankara PPK fighters.

