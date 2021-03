Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes struck targets in Amade district, north of Duhok, for the second time today, Sunday.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish fighter jets carried out multiple airstrikes in Sarkal and Rashava twice within 15 minutes.

At the moment, there is no available information about the casualties.

Since June 2020, Turkey intensified its military operations at the border areas with the Kurdistan Region to pursue Kurdistan Workers Party fighters.