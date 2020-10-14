Turkish aircrafts target villages north of Duhok

Shafaq News / The former Iraqi parliament member stated that the Christian component, Joseph Saliwa, said on Wednesday that Turkish aircrafts launched attacks on villages and mountains overlooking Amidiyah district, north of Duhok governorate.

"Yesterday evening, the Assyrian Chaldean Syriac villages in Nahla and Kara mountain were subjected to heavy Turkish bombardment", Saliwa said in a statement today.

It is noteworthy that the Turkish army intensified during 2020 its military operations inside the territories of the Kurdistan Region pursuing the PKK members. These operations resulted in casualties and material damage to the natural and agricultural areas.