Turkish aircraft destroy water project in Duhok

Shafaq News / Eyewitnesses in Duhok governorate reported, on Thursday, that Turkish aircraft had targeted a project dedicated to securing water for livestock in the northern part of the governorate.

They told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkish aircraft bombed a water project designated for watering livestock in Al-Amadiyah district north of Duhok, destroying it completely."

They explained that "the project is located less than one kilometer away from the village of Blafa, where residents of the villages of Blafa and Koherzi relied on it to water their animals during the summer season."

According to eyewitnesses, this project was established in the late 1990s, and with its destruction, it is expected that the residents of the two villages will suffer greatly during the coming summer as their livestock will be significantly affected by the expected water shortage."

Turkiye has been involved in military operations in Kurdish-majority regions, particularly in northern Iraq, targeting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The Turkish government has cited security concerns and the need to combat terrorism as the rationale for its military actions in Kurdistan.

These operations have involved airstrikes, artillery shelling, and ground incursions into Iraqi territory.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye and several other countries, has been engaged in a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state, seeking greater autonomy for Kurds within Turkiye.

The Turkish shelling in Kurdistan has led to civilian casualties and displacement, exacerbating tensions in the region.

It has also raised concerns among Kurdish communities and international observers about the impact on civilian populations and the broader stability of the region.