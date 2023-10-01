Turkish aircraft attack PKK sites in northern Kurdistan
2023-10-01T20:14:12+00:00
Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes in the north of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, multiple sources reported on Sunday evening.
The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, reported that the airstrikes occurred at precisely 21:35 local time.
Turkish aircraft targeted the villages of Kozine, Kulule, Boli, and Duleriqa in the Qandil Mountains, known as strongholds for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).
The full scope of the damage remains undisclosed.
Another source confirmed that Turkish airstrikes also hit operative locations in Bradost and Qasri, without providing further details.
These airstrikes come mere hours after the Kurdistan Workers' Party claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near the Turkish Ministry of Interior headquarters in Ankara.
Tensions continue to simmer in the region as Turkey maintains its military operations against the PKK, which it designates a terrorist organization.