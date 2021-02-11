Turkish air forces bomb a prison housing Turkish prisoners, north of Duhok

Shafaq News / Hywa Zagros, responsible for the Kurdistan Community System of the PKK, said that Turkish aircraft heavily bombed sites in Karah mountain, north of Duhok governorate.

Yesterday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense launched the "Eagle Claw 2" operation against the PKK in the Kurdistan Region.

However, Zagros told Shafaq News agency that the Turkish shelling that took place yesterday targeted a prison in which Turkish soldiers captured by the PKK ae kept, adding that the clashes are still ongoing between the PKK militants and the Turkish army.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced earlier today that two soldiers were killed and four others were wounded in Karah mountain.