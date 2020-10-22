Iraq News

Turkish air-forces attack two villages in northern Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-22T19:24:24+0000
Shafaq News/ Eyewitnesses reported on Thursday that Turkish military helicopters launched multiple missile attacks on two villages northern the governorate of Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region. 

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, "Turkish helicopters bombed the villages of Mirka Ras and Siran in the Pradost area, north of Erbil".

The bombing lasted for 45 minutes, according to the reports.

Witnesses were unable to determine the size of the losses, given that the residents of both villages were displaced as a result of the ongoing conflict there between the PKK and Turkish army fighters.


