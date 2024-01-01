Turkish air force strikes PKK near Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Turkish aircraft struck strongholds of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants in the Amadiyah district, north of Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the villages of Koharz and Balava in the Nahili region were subjected to bombing, with no casualties reported.

The region, particularly the areas around Mount Matin, has been a focal point of clashes between the Turkish army stationed at bases in Matin and PKK fighters for several months.