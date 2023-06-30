Turkish Warplanes Target PKK Positions in Matin Mountain Range Kurdistan Matin Mountain 2023-06-30T20:50:45.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkish warplanes launched a series of airstrikes, targeting Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) positions in the Matin mountain range.According to a security source, the bombing was concentrated around the villages of Balafah and Kuhrzi.Earlier on the same day, these locations had already been the subject of airstrikes, and the scale of the resulting damage had not been disclosed.The Matin mountain range is known for being an area where PKK militants operate, and it has been a frequent target of Turkish military operations. PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States.