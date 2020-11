Shafaq News / Turkish Minister of foreign affairs, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu offered his condolences to the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on the death of Erbil's Governor Firsat Sofi.

Sofi passed away a month after contracting COVID-19, in a Turkish hospital. His body was returned today and buried in a solemn ceremony at Sheikh Ahmed cemetery in Erbil.