Turkish Defense "neutralizes" three PKK militants in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News / On Friday, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced the "neutralization" of three Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants in its military operations against the party in the Kurdistan Region.

The ministry stated today that its army forces were able to neutralize three PKK members spotted in the Matina area as part of the "Claw-Lock" operation.

On April 17, 2022, Turkey launched Operation Claw-Lock against PKK strongholds in the areas of Matina, Zab, and Afshin Basyan in Iraqi Kurdistan.