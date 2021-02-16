Turkey to "expand the scope of operations" in Kurdistan region
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-02-16T13:10:15+0000
Shafaq News / Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, said on Tuesday that his country's forces would continue military operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
Anadolu Agency quoted Akar, "Operation Eagle Claw-2 took place without ground support or Contact. It was prepared for in complete secrecy, "we reached a depth of 35 kilometers without ground support."
For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "We will expand the scope of our military operations against terrorists in the coming stage to areas that pose a threat to us."
"to avoid any terrorist attack similar to the Kara massacre), we will stay in the areas that we entered and achieved security, as required by necessity."
On Sunday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced the end of the Turkish military operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in "Karah" mountain in Amadiya district, Duhok governorate, which lasted for four days.
The official Turkish Anadolu Agency quoted Akar as saying that 48 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed, and two others were arrested during the operation.
The Turkish Defense Minister noted that three Turkish soldiers were killed and three others were wounded, noting that the bodies of 13 Turkish citizens were found in a cave.
Akar continued by saying that the military operation was carried out successfully, and the area had been cleared.