Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey targets PKK north of Erbil, Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-07T16:43:13+0000
Turkey targets PKK north of Erbil, Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkey targeted areas north of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, where the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters are located.

PKK is designated a terrorist attack by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish warplanes struck locations of PKK in the Korena area at Qandil Mountain, north of Erbil.

No further details were disclosed about the damage or causalities, but the attack caused panic among citizens.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

Since the first incidents between Turkey and the Kurdish militants more than three decades ago, about 40,000 lives have been lost.

related

Turkish Aircrafts target PKK in Bradost

Date: 2020-09-16 07:35:01
Turkish Aircrafts target PKK in Bradost

35 PKK fighters "neutralized" in the past three days, Turkey says

Date: 2021-03-22 11:12:43
35 PKK fighters "neutralized" in the past three days, Turkey says

Turkey targets PKK in Duhok, Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-23 19:05:00
Turkey targets PKK in Duhok, Kurdistan

Turkey "Neutralized" two PKK fighters in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-13 09:19:58
Turkey "Neutralized" two PKK fighters in Kurdistan

Turkish ambassador to Iraq: PKK threatens the stability of Iraq and Turkey

Date: 2020-11-06 15:12:08
Turkish ambassador to Iraq: PKK threatens the stability of Iraq and Turkey

Barzani informs Turkey of Kurdistan’s rejection for PKK presence in Sinjar and the rest of the regions

Date: 2019-11-28 14:36:36
Barzani informs Turkey of Kurdistan’s rejection for PKK presence in Sinjar and the rest of the regions

Turkey renews airstrikes on PKK in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-01 16:30:20
Turkey renews airstrikes on PKK in Kurdistan

Turkey destroys PKK sites in the Kurdistan region

Date: 2021-07-30 09:47:38
Turkey destroys PKK sites in the Kurdistan region