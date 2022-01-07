Turkey targets PKK north of Erbil, Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkey targeted areas north of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, where the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters are located.

PKK is designated a terrorist attack by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish warplanes struck locations of PKK in the Korena area at Qandil Mountain, north of Erbil.

No further details were disclosed about the damage or causalities, but the attack caused panic among citizens.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

Since the first incidents between Turkey and the Kurdish militants more than three decades ago, about 40,000 lives have been lost.