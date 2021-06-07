Report

Turkey targets PKK in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-07T13:26:02+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkey targeted, on Monday, tunnels of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said Turkish warplanes launched a rocket on Mount Link summit by Shiladze district.

Our correspondent added that the summit contains many PKK tunnels, it is rugged, uninhabited, and   no official security forces are located in the area, noting that Turkey targeted it almost daily.

Turkey is taking its decades-old conflict with Kurdish militants deep into northern Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed military drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds.

Turkey has been battling an “insurgency” in its mainly Kurdish southeast by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants that has killed 40,000 people since the 1980s and which has largely been directed from within Iraq.

