Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok, near Peshmerga’s point

Shafaq News/ Turkey struck, on Saturday, a location close to Peshmerga checkpoint in Amadiya, Duhok Governorate.

A security Source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkey warplanes struck twice a location in Matin Mountain in Amadiya, near Peshmerga point, without causing causalities.

The Source suggested that Turkey was targeting tunnels of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters.

Kurdish border villages and mountains have been a target for Turkish air and artillery strikes pursuing that it targets fighters opposing them, and these operations resulted in casualties and material damage.

Turkey is taking its decades-old conflict with Kurdish militants deep into northern Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed military drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds.

Turkey has been battling an “insurgency” in its mainly Kurdish southeast by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants that has killed 40,000 people since the 1980s and which has largely been directed from within Iraq.