Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok, near Peshmerga’s point

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-12T14:36:39+0000
Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok, near Peshmerga’s point

Shafaq News/ Turkey struck, on Saturday, a location close to Peshmerga checkpoint in Amadiya, Duhok Governorate.

 A security Source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkey warplanes struck twice a location in Matin Mountain in Amadiya, near Peshmerga point, without causing causalities.

The Source suggested that Turkey was targeting tunnels of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters.

Kurdish border villages and mountains have been a target for Turkish air and artillery strikes pursuing that it targets fighters opposing them, and these operations resulted in casualties and material damage.

Turkey is taking its decades-old conflict with Kurdish militants deep into northern Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed military drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds.

Turkey has been battling an “insurgency” in its mainly Kurdish southeast by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants that has killed 40,000 people since the 1980s and which has largely been directed from within Iraq.

related

Turkey renews the attacks on Kurdistan region's border areas

Date: 2020-07-27 15:12:01
Turkey renews the attacks on Kurdistan region's border areas

SDC President condemns the Shifaa hospital attack, accuses Turkey-backed militias

Date: 2021-06-14 21:16:00
SDC President condemns the Shifaa hospital attack, accuses Turkey-backed militias

Kurdistan Region inaugurates an international road with Turkey

Date: 2020-10-20 09:50:02
Kurdistan Region inaugurates an international road with Turkey

A Russian Patrol in northeastern Syria

Date: 2020-12-21 21:06:37
A Russian Patrol in northeastern Syria

KRG issues a clarification on the commemorative stamp controversy with Turkey

Date: 2021-03-10 16:11:21
KRG issues a clarification on the commemorative stamp controversy with Turkey

a joint patrols of Russia and Turkey in northeast Syria

Date: 2020-11-30 12:56:06
a joint patrols of Russia and Turkey in northeast Syria

American report: Turkey has set up 13 military bases in Kurdistan region

Date: 2019-09-12 11:13:21
American report: Turkey has set up 13 military bases in Kurdistan region

Kurdistan inaugurates a COVID-19 medical laboratory on a border crossing with Turkey

Date: 2020-08-18 09:39:04
Kurdistan inaugurates a COVID-19 medical laboratory on a border crossing with Turkey