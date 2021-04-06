Report

Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok

Date: 2021-04-06T15:21:13+0000
Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkey intensified on Tuesday its air strikes on villages in Amadiya, Duhok Governorate.

 Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that Turkey warplanes struck today the uninhabited villages behind the Linek Mountain in Dirluk, Amadiya, without giving further details.

Kurdish border villages and mountains have been a target for Turkish air and artillery strikes pursuing that it target fighters opposing them, and these operations resulted in casualties and material damage.

Turkey is taking its decades-old conflict with Kurdish militants deep into northern Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed military drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds.

Turkey has been battling an “insurgency” in its mainly Kurdish southeast by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants that has killed 40,000 people since the 1980s and which has largely been directed from within Iraq.

 

