Turkey says it destroyed a PKK hideout in the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ Turkish military said it has destroyed a hideout used by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) groups in the Kurdistan Region and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

In a statement issued earlier today, Sunday, Turkey's Ministry of Defense said that the Claw-Lighting and Thunderbolt operations which were launched simultaneously in April, "will continue with full determination."

The statement said that Turkish forces raided a cave used by PKK senior figures in the Bisur area and seized equipment and arms, including M-16s.

"Among the weaponry seized are 2 Zu-23/35 anti-aircraft machine guns, a Grenade anti-tank launcher, 11 Grenade anti-tank ammunition, one RPG-7 rocket launcher, three Bixi machine guns, three sniper rifles, two M-16 infantry rifles, one Dshk anti-aircraft gun along with several hand grenades, mines, and IEDs," the Turkish "Anadolu" Newsagency said.

Last week, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said that 831 terrorists have been "neutralized" in the past seven months as part of the ongoing military offensive.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply that the fighters in question were killed, captured, or surrendered.