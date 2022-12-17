Turkey's artillery bomb sites in Kurdistan's Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkey's artillery reportedly struck sites on Mount Mateen in Duhok's northern district of Amadiyah on Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish shells landed on a remote area on the mountain that overlooks the village of Kuherzi, but it is less likely that it caused casualties.

Ankara regularly carries out cross-border attacks in neighboring Iraq and Syria as part of its offensive against PKK militants based there.

The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984, and more than 40,000 people were killed in the ensuing conflict. The PKK is regarded as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union