Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombarded sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region earlier today, Friday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the bombardment mainly targeted PKK sites in Dirluk sub-district, Amedi district, north of Duhok.

"The extent of the damages is not immediately clear," the source said.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of transborder operations against anti-Ankara parties in the Kurdistan Region.