Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-18T11:10:11+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombarded sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region earlier today, Tuesday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the bombardment mainly targeted the PKK sites on Mount Matin that overlooks the Nahili district in Amadiyah, north of Duhok.

The source said that the Turkish aircrafts also targeted sites in Bere Sile in Amadiyah.

The size of the damages was not immediately clear, according to the source.

