Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK fighters in northern Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-19T09:33:39+0000
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK fighters in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ 10 PKK terrorists were killed and injured in an air-backed operation in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry said that the Turkish security forces targeted with airstrikes the PKK fighters in Iraq's Sinjar district near Mosul.

"A new painful blow against the terrorist PKK organization, where 10 terrorists were neutralized (killed and injured) by air strikes in the Sinjar region in northern Iraq" it tweeted.

Turkey has frequently launched air strikes in Iraq saying it targets PKK.

The PKK deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU, has been fighting an insurgency since 1984, demanding greater Kurdish autonomy in the southeast of the country.

related

Five PKK fighters were killed in a Turkish UAV attack Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-29 10:39:18
Five PKK fighters were killed in a Turkish UAV attack Kurdistan

35 PKK fighters "neutralized" in the past three days, Turkey says

Date: 2021-03-22 11:12:43
35 PKK fighters "neutralized" in the past three days, Turkey says

Turkish warplanes launch air strikes in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-09 13:49:06
Turkish warplanes launch air strikes in Duhok

A Kurdish citizen was killed with the Turkish prisoners, PKK says

Date: 2021-02-17 14:26:12
A Kurdish citizen was killed with the Turkish prisoners, PKK says

Turkish ambassador to Iraq: PKK threatens the stability of Iraq and Turkey

Date: 2020-11-06 15:12:08
Turkish ambassador to Iraq: PKK threatens the stability of Iraq and Turkey

Turkey "Neutralized" two PKK fighters in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-13 09:19:58
Turkey "Neutralized" two PKK fighters in Kurdistan

Turkish Aircrafts target PKK in Bradost

Date: 2020-09-16 07:35:01
Turkish Aircrafts target PKK in Bradost

Turkey renews airstrikes on PKK in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-01 16:30:20
Turkey renews airstrikes on PKK in Kurdistan