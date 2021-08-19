Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK fighters in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ 10 PKK terrorists were killed and injured in an air-backed operation in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry said that the Turkish security forces targeted with airstrikes the PKK fighters in Iraq's Sinjar district near Mosul.

"A new painful blow against the terrorist PKK organization, where 10 terrorists were neutralized (killed and injured) by air strikes in the Sinjar region in northern Iraq" it tweeted.

Turkey has frequently launched air strikes in Iraq saying it targets PKK.

The PKK deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU, has been fighting an insurgency since 1984, demanding greater Kurdish autonomy in the southeast of the country.