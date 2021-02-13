Turkey fails to release its prisoners from PKK, Official

Shafaq News / An official source in the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) confirmed, on Saturday, that the recent Turkish operations had failed to release Turkish prisoners from PKK.

The source told Shafaq News Agency described PKK moves as "a painful blow" to the Turkish soldiers, who are “grappling with a dilemma” how to handle the situation.

"Turks are mad; they are bombing randomly in a very large area without setting the targets, they had become hysterical." He added.

The source pointed out that the Turkish army is trying to withdraw its soldiers from the battlefield, but the PKK is preventing it.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised his people and the world a surprise to release his prisoners, but all his attempts were unsuccessful.”

Earlier, the Turkish Consul General in Kurdistan, Hakan Karacay, announced that turkey had informed the Iraqi authorities of the Operation Claw-Tiger 2 against PKK in the Kara Mountain, Duhok governorate.

Days ago, Turkey’ Defence Ministry launched Operation Claw-Tiger 2 against the Kurdish militant group.

It was carried out to “neutralize the PKK and other terrorist elements from northern Iraq” to ensure security along the Turkish-Iraqi border, the ministry said.

The PKK deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU, has been fighting an insurgency since 1984, demanding greater Kurdish autonomy in the southeast of the country.

About 40,000 people have been killed in the fighting.