Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey establishes a new military site inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-15T15:22:34+0000
Turkey establishes a new military site inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The Turkish forces reportedly established a new military site inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the new site is located near heror village in the Kani Masi sub-district in Duhok. 

"A military force stationed on Mount Kavoka Kzi that overlooks the village of Heror," he added, "After Kafr Sur, the new Turkish military site is the second of its kind within the administrative borders of Heror."

Over the past months, Turkey intensified its military activities inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region to pursue the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The citizens of the border areas have inflicted substantial losses as a result of this conflict.

related

Turkish shelling ignites fire in natural pastures in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-30 09:22:14
Turkish shelling ignites fire in natural pastures in Erbil

Turkey shells Hasakah’ Tal Tamer

Date: 2021-01-06 12:31:59
Turkey shells Hasakah’ Tal Tamer

60+ Turkish shells landed in a border area of Kurdistan region, local official says

Date: 2020-11-10 11:16:30
60+ Turkish shells landed in a border area of Kurdistan region, local official says

Masrour Barzani: Kurdistan is the Turkish trade gateway to Iraq .. Oglu: We have no problems with the Kurds

Date: 2019-11-28 13:35:18
Masrour Barzani: Kurdistan is the Turkish trade gateway to Iraq .. Oglu: We have no problems with the Kurds

Turkey strikes a village of Duhok Governorate

Date: 2021-04-15 20:55:59
Turkey strikes a village of Duhok Governorate

Turkey’s forces pave road in Zakho

Date: 2020-09-03 10:25:02
Turkey’s forces pave road in Zakho

Kurdistan and Turkey: Baghdad-Erbil agreement is essential for de-escalation in Sinjar

Date: 2021-01-19 11:56:56
Kurdistan and Turkey: Baghdad-Erbil agreement is essential for de-escalation in Sinjar

30 travelers from Al-Sulaymaniyah injured in a traffic accident in Turkey

Date: 2020-11-11 07:56:09
30 travelers from Al-Sulaymaniyah injured in a traffic accident in Turkey