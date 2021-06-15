Turkey establishes a new military site inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The Turkish forces reportedly established a new military site inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the new site is located near heror village in the Kani Masi sub-district in Duhok.

"A military force stationed on Mount Kavoka Kzi that overlooks the village of Heror," he added, "After Kafr Sur, the new Turkish military site is the second of its kind within the administrative borders of Heror."

Over the past months, Turkey intensified its military activities inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region to pursue the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The citizens of the border areas have inflicted substantial losses as a result of this conflict.