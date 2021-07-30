Turkey destroys PKK sites in the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced today destroying 40 targets of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in airstrikes in the Kurdistan Region.

"Yesterday, Thursday, Turkish aircraft destroyed terrorist sites in Qandil Mountains, Ghara, Harkuk and Zab," noting, "the destroyed targets included hideouts, ammunition depots, and headquarters," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Turkish armed forces will continue their operations until the last terrorist is neutralized," the statement concluded.