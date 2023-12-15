Turkey bombards PKK sites in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkish aircraft struck Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) sites in the Barzan area, northwest of Erbil governorate, in Iraqi Kurdistan.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish warplanes conducted three consecutive attacks on the vicinity of several villages.

He did not confirm any human or material losses.

The PKK is an armed group advocating for enhanced rights for Kurds in Turkey. Designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara, Turkey has conducted numerous operations against the group and its purported offshoots in both the Kurdistan Region and Syria.