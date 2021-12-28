Turkey bombards PKK sites in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-28T17:15:35+0000

Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft reportedly rocked sites inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region earlier today, Tuesday. A source told Shafaq News Agency, "Turkish aircraft bombed for the 14th time today the sub-district of Jamangi in Amadiyah district." The attack targeted sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), but the size of the damages was not immediately clear, the source said.

