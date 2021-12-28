Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Turkey bombards PKK sites in Duhok
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-12-28T17:15:35+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft reportedly rocked sites inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region earlier today, Tuesday.
A source told Shafaq News Agency, "Turkish aircraft bombed for the 14th time today the sub-district of Jamangi in Amadiyah district."
The attack targeted sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), but the size of the damages was not immediately clear, the source said.
related
KRG issues a clarification on the commemorative stamp controversy with Turkey
Date: 2021-03-10 16:11:21
Breaking News… Turkish diplomat killed by armed attack in Erbil
Date: 2019-07-17 15:38:59
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK fighters in northern Iraq
Date: 2021-08-19 09:33:39
Heavy snow closes the crossing between Kurdistan Region and Turkey
Date: 2019-12-10 13:15:10
Turkey to "expand the scope of operations" in Kurdistan region
Date: 2021-02-16 13:10:15
Two blasts rocked the sky of Erbil
Date: 2021-02-15 19:25:57
Kurdistan Minister of Health: spread of sarin gas in the region is not true
Date: 2020-04-05 12:30:45
Missile strikes target Erbil International Airport
Date: 2021-04-14 19:36:18
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.