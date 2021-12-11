Turkey bombards PKK sites in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish fighter jets reportedly rocked sites inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region earlier today, Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkey's warplanes bombarded sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Mount Karah that overlooks the Amadiyah district, north of Duhok.

"Smoke plumes were seen rising from the bombed site, but no information is available on the damages until the moment," the source said.

Last week, Thre Turkish Ministry of Defense said that three Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack by Kurdish militants during cross-border operations in the Kurdistan Region.

"Targets identified in the region were struck in an air operation and six terrorists were neutralised according to initial indications. Operations in the region are continuing," the ministry said.

"Neutralised" is commonly used to mean killed.

Turkey's operations in Iraq target the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, which has bases there and which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

The group launched an insurgency in southeast Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.