Turkey attacks two villages in Bativa for more than an hour

Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery bombed intensively two villages on the borders between Kurdistan and Turkey.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish artillery bombed two villages in Bativa of Zakho district for more than an hour where PKK fighters are stationed in Duhok Governorate in Kurdistan Region.

The bombardment resulted in material damage to several houses, farms, and properties of residents, in addition to cutting off the power.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.