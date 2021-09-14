Report

Turkey-PKK clashes in the region cause about seven billion Iraqi dinars worth of damages

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-14T10:07:51+0000
Shafaq News/ Kani Masi district in Duhok Governorate estimated the damage caused by PKK to border villages' residents at more than seven billion Iraqi dinars.

The director of the district, Serbest Sabri, told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish military operations are expanding day by day since their launch on the 23rd of last April, indicating that the losses incurred by the citizens are estimated at more than seven billion Iraqi dinars, due to the PKK-Turkey clashes in the area.

Sabri indicated that more than 22,000 dunums of agricultural land in the area were burned.

The Turkish army is bombing several areas in the northern Kurdistan Region under the pretext of the presence of PKK members, which causes great harm to civilians.

Kani Masi district continuously announces that thousands of dunums of agricultural land have been damaged due to the continuous Turkish bombardment and clashes with the PKK.

