Trump Envoys for Iraq and Syria in Erbil for diplomatic talks

Shafaq News– Erbil

Mark Savaya, the Iraq envoy appointed by US President Donald Trump, arrived in Erbil on Saturday, Shafaq News correspondent reported, as Tom Barrack is also due in the Kurdistan Region later today.

Savaya has previously said his visit would include meetings with senior political figures in the country.

Barrack, Trump’s envoy for Syria, is expected to hold talks in Erbil with Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), against the backdrop of recent military developments in Syria.

According to local sources, the meeting is being facilitated by Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region.