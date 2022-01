Shafaq News/ COVID-19 PCR testing will be made mandatory for all the travelers entering the Kurdistan Region starting from tomorrow, Wednesday.

The administration of Haji Omran border-crossing said that the decision includes all the unvaccinated and vaccinated travelers wishing to enter the territory of the Kurdistan Region from inside and outside Iraq.

Travelers who have undergone the test within less than 48 hours are not obliged to redo it, according to the statement.