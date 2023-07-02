Tourism rejuvenates in Sulaymaniyah during Eid al-Adha

Shafaq News / The Restaurant and Hotel Association in Sulaymaniyah province confirmed on Sunday the revival of tourist activity in Sulaymaniyah during the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Mahmoud Tawfiq, an official from the Restaurant and Hotel Association in Sulaymaniyah, told a reporter from Shafaq News Agency, "Tourist activity has rebounded this Eid, with the number of tourists visiting hotels and restaurants exceeding 100,000."

He added that "there is a significant difference in the number of tourists this Eid compared to last year or Eid al-Fitr, owing to several factors, including the high temperatures in central and southern regions, as well as the presence of the academic break, in addition to the facilitations granted by the security agencies in Sulaymaniyah for the entry of tourists into the province."