Tourism in Khanaqin witnesses heavy losses during Eid

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-14T08:37:07+0000
Tourism in Khanaqin witnesses heavy losses during Eid

Shafaq News / The Khanaqin district confirmed that the private and tourism sector suffered heavy losses due to COVID-19 measures and lockdown.

Director of the Tourism Department in the District, Samir Sardar Yunus, told Shafaq News agency that the losses of the tourism and economic sector in Khanaqin exceed 85%.

Yunus indicated that a lot were expected to arrive from Diyala and Kurdistan regions to celebrate the holiday in Khanaqin, but this did not happen due to the imposed lockdown.

In his turn, Youssef Ibrahim, media director of Khanaqin deputy commission, confirmed to Shafaq News agency that the service and security plan in the tourist areas and facilities is proceeding with great success.

Ibrahim indicated that the private sector and commercial markets in Khanaqin were relieved after lifting the total lockdown and imposing a partial one.

It is worth noting that every year, more than 30,000 tourists visit Khanaqin during holidays.

