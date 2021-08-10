Total curfew will not deter surging COVID-19 counts, senior official in al-Sulaymaniyah 

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Sulaymaniyah's local government, Haval Abu Bakar, dismissed "total lockdown" to curb the spread of COVID-19's Delts variant.

"Reimposing total curfew is not a solution to confront the pandemic," Abu Bakar said in a statement to media reporters, "the citizens' compliance with the health instructions and preventive measures is more important."

Abu Bakar stressed upon securing larger amounts of COVID-19 vaccines and increasing the daily count of PCR COVID-19 tests, hinting at a growing effort in al-Sulaymaniyah in this regard.